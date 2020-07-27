IN BRIEF: GEICO policy didn’t cover costs of nonexistent replacement – 7th Circuit

GEICO Casualty has no obligation to pay sales taxes or transfer fees to replace total-loss vehicles under its policy or Illinois law unless the insured does, in fact, replace the vehicle, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

The decision affirms the dismissal of a potential class action filed by DiCello Levitt Gutzler in 2018 on behalf of Nathan Sigler, whose 2001 Dodge Ram was totaled in 2013. GEICO, represented by Heyl Royster Voelker & Allen and Eversheds Sutherland, paid Sigler the truck’s depreciated value.

