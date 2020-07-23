Geico is sued for not refunding Illinois insurance premiums despite coronavirus

Geico Corp, part of billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, has been sued for refusing to refund insurance premiums to Illinois policyholders even though the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in less driving and fewer crashes.

The proposed class action filed on Wednesday in Chicago federal court seeks unspecified damages for thousands of Illinois policyholders, and accuses Geico of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violating state consumer protection laws.

