Gem Diamonds uncovers 910 carat, colourless diamond; shares gain

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds uncovered a 910 carat, colourless diamond, the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever found, it said on Monday, sending the shares up more than 10 percent.

The company said the diamond was the largest found at the Letseng mine in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.

The diamond belongs to a category that represents less than 1 percent of all mined diamonds in the world and is more valuable as it is colourless, the diamond miner said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)