GEM's Indonesian plant seen starting trial production in Aug 2020

Yichang, CHINA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chinese battery firm GEM Co Ltd expects to start trial production at its Indonesian nickel and cobalt plant in August 2020, the company’s president said on Tuesday.

The plant is expected to start operating fully by end-2020, GEM’s president and board chairman, Xu Kaihua, told reporters on the sidelines of a nickel and cobalt conference in China.

GEM and its partners, which include stainless steel and nickel maker Tsingshan, a unit of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd and Japanese trading house Hanwa Co Ltd, are building the plant in Indonesia’s Morowali Industrial Park to make chemicals used in batteries for electric vehicles. (Reporting by Tom Daly in Yichang, CHINA Writing by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)