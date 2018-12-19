Software
Australia's competition regulator gives green light to Thales-Gemalto deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator approved aerospace and defence company Thales S.A’s 4.8 billion euro bid for chipmaker Gemalto after the French company accepted a court enforceable undertaking to divest a part of its business.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) decision not to oppose the deal follows a European Union antitrust approval for the deal last week.

Thales, addressing competition concerns, provided a court-enforceable undertaking to sell its global GP HSM business to an ACCC approved purchaser.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes

