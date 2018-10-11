Thales offers concessions to allay EU concerns about Gemalto deal

BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French aerospace and defence company Thales has offered concessions to address EU antitrust regulators’ concerns about its 4.8-billion-euro ($5.6 billion) bid for chipmaker Gemalto.

“We have offered a remedy proposal to the European Commission on GP HSM (general purpose hardware security modules), which it will now test in the market. The next steps will depend on the outcome of this market test,” Thales said in an email.