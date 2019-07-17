Dubai-based GEMS hires banks for dual-currency bond issue

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Dubai-based GEMS Education has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential issuance of international bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The group of banks includes Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC.

GEMS is planning to issue $500 million and the equivalent of $300 million in euros, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Maha El Dahan editing by Louise Heavens)