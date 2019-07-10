Funds News
July 10, 2019

CVC-led consortium to acquire 30% stake in Dubai's GEMS Education

ABU DHABI, July 10 (Reuters) - A consortium led by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a 30% stake from existing shareholders in Dubai-based GEMS Education.

The deal will see the exit by a consortium led by Fajr Capital Ltd including Tactical Opportunities funds managed by Blackstone Group and Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Holding Co, a statement from GEMS said on Wednesday. It did not disclose the value of the deal. GEMS has also launched a refinancing plan that includes loans and bonds, the statement said, adding that the transactions are expected to close by end of July.

Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad will retain a 3% stake, the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

