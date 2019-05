ABU DHABI, May 30 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based GEMS Education said on Thursday it has acquired Saudi Arabia’s Ma’arif Education Group in a joint venture with the kingdom’s Hassana Investment Co.

GEMS and Hassana signed an agreement to acquire Ma’arif, the largest private school owner and operator in Saudi Arabia, a statement from GEMS said.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Saeed Azhar)