LPC-GNC assesses options after failed loan refinancing

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vitamin and supplement maker General Nutrition Centers’ third failed attempt to refinance an existing US$1.1bn term loan leaves the company with months to avoid a potential technical default if it is unable to refinance before the loan turns current next March with a year until maturity.

GNC pushed back over concerns about GNC’s slumping sales as bricks-and-mortar businesses struggle against online giants. The company has hired Goldman Sachs to help evaluate strategic alternatives, after first hiring the bank in 2016.

“People were concerned about the company (GNC) and the business,” a loan investor said.

All three ratings agencies downgraded GNC after news of the pulled refinancing. S&P cut its rating to CCC+ from B. Fitch lowered the company’s rating to B- from B. Moody’s dropped the company’s rating to Caa1 from B2.

If GNC’s term loan is not refinanced before it becomes current in March, accountants could include a qualified opinion in the company’s audit. That would trigger a technical default under GNC’s credit agreement that would require a waiver from lenders.

The company could, however, make a fourth attempt to refinance in early 2018 if it delivers positive full-year results, sources said.

GNC’s CEO Ken Martindale attributed the decision to cancel the proposed refinancing to not being able to find attractive terms from investors.

“Following a thorough process, we determined that the terms offered to GNC under the potential refinancing were not in the company’s best interests at this time,” Martindale said.

GNC offered investors pricing of up to 1000bp on a US$300m term loan B-1 due January 31, 2020 and a US$905m term loan B-2 due January 31, 2021 that was launched on November 27. The existing loan is priced at 250bp over Libor.

Investors rejected that deal despite a yield of around 12.6%, 2.5 times the average primary yield of around 5% for similarly rated loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

US mutual fund Franklin Templeton agreed to buy all of the B-1 term loan which created tension with other potential investors, investors said.

The B-1 term loan had favorable terms including faster amortization and a shorter tenor, which other investors also wanted, while the longer-dated B-2 tranche did not offer enough additional spread to compensate for the risk. Franklin Templeton declined to comment.

“No one really wanted to see someone else ahead of them in the structure,” the portfolio manager said.

Franklin’s commitment, however, may have been contingent upon the entire deal being syndicated, sources said.

In early November, GNC tried to place a US$705m five-year term loan at 700bp over Libor and five-year US$500m in high-yield bonds, but did not generate enough interest among bond buyers with yields of over 10%.

GNC’s first attempt in May was also shelved when the company’s request to extend the loan by three years with pricing of 450bp was rejected by investors who called for pricing of 700bp over Libor with an eye on falling sales.

GNC’s revenue for the first three quarters dropped 3.8% to US$1.895bn in 2017 from US$1.97bn in 2016.

The company said on December 4 that it has US$40.1m in cash and US$246.1m available under its revolving credit facility and confirmed a full-year free cash flow target of US$190m to US$210m which it said will allow it to continue to pursue its turnaround plan and repay its revolver in the fourth quarter.

Same store sales during the third quarter were up 1.3% for domestic company-owned stores and down 1.7% for domestic franchise stores.

GNC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.