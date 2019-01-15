Genel 2019 cash flow to reach $100 mln at crude price of $45/bbl

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Genel Energy’s 2019 free cash flow is to rise to more than $100 million at crude oil prices of $45 a barrel, it said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

Genel’s cash flow stood at $164 million in 2018, when crude oil prices reached a high of over $86 a barrel.

It added it expected net production from its flagship Tawke and Taq Taq fields this year to be similar to levels in the fourth quarter of last year, which saw them produce around 36,920 barrels per day for Genel.