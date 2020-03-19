Energy
Genel Energy expects spending to be $100 mln in 2020, posts annual profit

March 19 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focussed Genel Energy said on Thursday it expects capital expenditures to be about $100 million in 2020 based on current oil prices, as it posted an annual operating profit.

The company reported an operating profit of $132.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $254.6 million a year earlier.

Genel, however, warned that the coronavirus pandemic was impacting its operations in the Kurdistan region.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

