UPDATE 1-Genel sees 2019 oil output rising as crude prices remain weak

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Genel Energy said it sees 2019 output rising on last year’s level to around 37,000 barrels a day and said it expects to generate free cash flow even if crude prices sink to as low as $20 a barrel.

Genel is boosting output at its flagship Tawke and Taq Taq oilfields with new wells, adding that at an average of $45 a barrel it expects free cash flow in 2019 to rise to more than $100 million.

The company had a cash pile of $164 million in 2018 when crude oil prices reached a high of over $86 a barrel.

This year it plans to drill three additional wells in Taq Taq and an undisclosed number of wells at Tawkel, although focus at the latter field will be on enhancing the recovery of producing wells, it said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

“Management is appraising the most effective model for balanced capital allocation in order to take advantage of growth opportunities, make value accretive additions to the portfolio, and pave the way to returning capital to shareholders,” it said.