CORRECTED-UK's Genel Energy says FY production to fall 34 pct

(Corrects 2016 net production average to 53,300 bopd from 53,33 bopd in second paragraph)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil company Genel Energy Plc said on Thursday its full-year net production would fall about 34 percent, as output at its main Taq Taq oilfield dropped.

Net production averaged 35,200 barrels of oil per day (bopd)in 2017, compared with 53,300 bopd in 2016, Genel said.

Genel, one of a handful of foreign oil companies in Iraqi Kurdistan, said combined net production for 2018 from oil producing fields Tawke and Taq Taq is expected to be close to fourth-quarter 2017 levels. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)