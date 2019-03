March 20 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Genel Energy Plc posted a full-year operating loss of $254.6 million because of write-downs of about $424 million for its Miran PSC field assets.

The company also on Wednesday reported full-year production of 33,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd) for the period ended Dec. 31, compared with 35,200 bopd last year. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)