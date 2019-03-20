UPDATE 1-Genel Energy posts operating loss on write-downs for Miran assets

(Adds details on results, background on fields)

March 20 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Genel Energy Plc posted a full-year operating loss of $254.6 million because of write-downs of about $424 million for its Miran PSC field assets.

The company also on Wednesday reported full-year production of 33,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd) for the period ended Dec. 31, compared with 35,200 bopd last year.

Genel in January had indicated that it was discussing a scaled-back development plan for its Bina Bawi and Miran fields with the Kurdish government.

Genel said in a statement that “constructive talks are continuing” and that and any significant further investment in the Bina Bawi licence will be subject to an appropriate commercial solution agreed with the government.

Although a field development plan has been submitted for Miran, the company decided to write down the Miran assets after reviewing its value, pending any movement on field development discussions.

It expects 2019 production to be up 10 percent to 36,900 bopd.