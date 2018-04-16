FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Adecco to buy U.S.-based General Assembly in deal valued at $412.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Swiss staffing group Adecco is buying U.S.-based technology education firm General Assembly in a deal with an enterprise value of $412.5 million, but said in a statement on Monday that heavy investments will keep it from adding to earnings until 2019.

“General Assembly is currently in a high-growth investment phase and is therefore expected to be modestly dilutive to Group earnings in 2018, the impact of which is included within the group’s current guidance on planned strategic investments,” Adecco said. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

