General Atlantic hires former CT Corp exec to lead Indonesian office - sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - General Atlantic, a global private equity firm that invests in growth companies, has hired Ashish Saboo, a veteran dealmaker from Indonesian conglomerate CT Corp, to head its business in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, people familiar with the matter said.

Based in Jakarta, Saboo has been hired as a managing director and will be responsible for General Atlantic’s first office in the country. Saboo led business development at CT Corp for more than a decade and helped the conglomerate expand in the consumer sector.

The sources declined to be identified as Saboo’s new role has not been made public. There was no immediate response from General Atlantic to a Reuters query seeking comment.

New York-based General Atlantic has $28 billion in assets under management globally. Its portfolio companies in Southeast Asia include Indonesian food and beverage retailer PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa and Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)