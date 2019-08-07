UPDATE 1-Former Defense Secretary Mattis rejoins General Dynamics board

(Adds context, General Dynamics comment)

By Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rejoined the board of defense company General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday, seven months after quitting his job in the Trump administration over disagreements about the president’s foreign policy, the defense contractor said.

Mattis, a retired Marine general, had served on General Dynamics’ board but resigned in 2017 to take the top job at the Pentagon after being nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mattis resigned from the Defense Department in December after clashing with Trump on issues such as the president’s abrupt decision to pull troops out of Syria and Afghanistan.

“Jim is a thoughtful, deliberate and principled leader with a proven track record of selfless service to our nation,” said General Dynamics Chairwoman and Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic in a statement. “We are honored to have him on our board.” (Reporting by Bryan Pietsch; editing by Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)