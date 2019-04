April 24 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday posted a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs as the U.S. aerospace and defense company ramps up production of next-generation Gulfstream jets.

Net earnings for the company fell to $745 million, or $2.56 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $799 million, or $2.65 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $9.26 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)