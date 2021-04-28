Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

General Dynamics posts 7% rise in first-quarter revenue

By Reuters Staff

April 28 (Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday posted a 7% rise in quarterly revenue as its aerospace unit sales picked up, fueled by hopes of economic recovery following mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

Revenue rose to $9.39 billion from $8.75 billion a year earlier. Net earnings rose marginally to $708 million, or $2.48 per share, in the first quarter, from $706 million, or $2.43 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

