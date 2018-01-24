FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:48 PM / in 3 hours

General Dynamics profit rises 11.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp, the maker of Gulfstream business jets, reported a 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Earnings from continuing operations rose to $636 million, or $2.10 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $570 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a $119 million one-time, non-cash charge in the quarter related to U.S. tax changes.

Revenue rose to $8.28 billion from $7.65 billion last year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

