April 25 (Reuters) - Weapons maker General Dynamics Corp reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales in its combat systems unit as President Donald Trump seeks to boost military spending.

Net earnings rose to $799 million, or $2.65 per share, in the quarter ended April 1 from $763 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.5 billion from $7.4 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)