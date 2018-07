July 25 (Reuters) - General Dynamics’ quarterly profit rose 5 percent, as the maker of Gulfstream jets and U.S. Navy ships benefited from higher sales at its combat systems and information technology businesses.

Net earnings climbed to $786 million or $2.62 per share in the second quarter ended July 1, from $749 million or $2.45 per share a year earlier.

Revenue jumped nearly 20 percent to $9.19 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)