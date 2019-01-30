Company News
January 30, 2019 / 12:37 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

General Dynamics quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday reported a 25.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for the IT services it provides to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Net earnings for the company, which makes a wide range of weapons and communications systems for the U.S. military, rose to $909 million, or $3.07 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $636 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.38 billion from $8.28 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below