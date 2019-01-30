General Dynamics quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday reported a 25.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for the IT services it provides to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Net earnings for the company, which makes a wide range of weapons and communications systems for the U.S. military, rose to $909 million, or $3.07 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $636 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.38 billion from $8.28 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)