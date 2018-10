Oct 24 (Reuters) - Weapons maker General Dynamics Corp reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday that rose 11.4 percent, driven by higher sales in its information technology unit.

Net earnings for the company, which makes Gulfstream jets, rose to $851 million, or $2.85 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $764 million, or $2.52 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $9.09 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)