General Dynamics profit misses as pandemic weighs on aerospace unit

(Reuters) - Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as its aerospace unit delivered fewer Gulfstream jets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulfstream jet deliveries declined to 40 units from 44 a year ago.

Business jets deliveries in 2020 were hampered by coronavirus shutdowns, making it harder for defense contractors like General Dynamics to deliver jets due to COVID-related travel restrictions and factory slow-downs.

“Our aerospace segment not only remained very profitable, but actually improved its margins throughout the year, even as the broader business aviation industry contracted severely due to the pandemic,” Phebe Novakovic, the General Dynamics CEO said in the earnings report.

Sales in the company’s aerospace unit posted a 16.9% fall to $2.44 billion. Total revenue fell 2.7% to $10.48 billion.

However, the broader business jet market saw an order boost late in 2020 as U.S. buyers rushed to take advantage of favorable tax rules they feared could change under the new Biden administration.

During the quarter, General Dynamics’ marine systems unit, which makes ships and submarines for the U.S. Navy, was awarded a $9.47 billion contract for the construction of Columbia class submarines, moving the U.S. Navy’s top procurement priority out of the early-construction phase.

The shift to the construction phase for the first two Columbia class submarines added to General Dynamics’ backlog which sat at record-high $89.5 billion at the end of the year.

Net earnings fell to $1 billion, or $3.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $3.54 per share on a revenue of $10.78 billion, according to Refinitiv data.