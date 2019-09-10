GE's France boss denies allegations of illegal acquisition of interest: lawyer

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The head of General Electric in France, Hugh Bailey, strongly denies allegations of illegal acquisition of interest and will cooperate with French investigators, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

“The opening of the investigation offers Mr Bailey the opportunity to present investigators with all the elements necessary to refute the allegations against him,” his lawyer Benjamin Van Gaver said in an emailed statement.

A spokesman for General Electric described the allegations as “completely baseless”. (Reporting by Richard Lough, Editing by Sarah White)