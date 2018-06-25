FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 25, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in 22 minutes

Advent says to acquire GE's distributed power business for $3.25 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout group Advent has agreed to buy General Electric’s (GE) distributed power operations for $3.25 billion, the companies said on Monday.

GE had put the unit, which includes the reciprocating gas engine brands GE Jenbacher and Waukesha up for sale, to bolster its finances.

The deal values the company at about 9.7 times its 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of just below 290 million euros ($339 million), a person close to the matter said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Hans Seidenstücker Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.