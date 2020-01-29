GE profit rises 30% on aviation boost

Jan 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Wednesday reported a 30% jump in quarterly profit, boosted by its aviation business, but forecast 2020 profit below estimates.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to $663 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $509 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 7 cents from 6 cents, the company said.

On an adjusted basis, GE earned 21 cents per share.

Total revenue fell about 1% to $26.24 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)