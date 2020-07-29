Company News
July 29, 2020 / 10:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

GE reports quarterly loss as coronavirus pandemic hits hard

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported $2.18 billion in quarterly losses on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its aviation and power units due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its free cash outflow came in better than expected.

Free cash outflow from industrial operations totalled $2.1 billion, it said.

Loss per share from continuing operations came in at 27 cents in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with 3 cents a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, GE reported a loss of 15 cents per share.

Total revenue fell 24% to $17.75 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

