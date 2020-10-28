GE reports smaller loss as business recovers from pandemic lows

Oct 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a smaller quarterly loss and positive cash flow on Wednesday, as the company cuts costs in its aviation and power units.

GE has laid out plans to cut $2 billion in costs, a great deal of which is at the aviation unit.

The loss from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders narrowed to $1.2 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $9.5 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)