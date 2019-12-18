General Mills Inc reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary

By Lynx Insight Service * General Mills Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of 17 analysts for the quarter that ended in November was for earnings of 88 cents per share. * Revenue rose 0.2% to $4.42 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $4.43 billion. * General Mills Inc’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 95 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate and two analysts revised earnings estimates upward. * General Mills Inc shares had fallen by 5.4% this quarter and gained 34.0% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $580.8 million. * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for General Mills Inc is $55.00, about 5.1% above its last closing price of $52.17. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 13 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.” This summary was machine generated December 18 at 02:30 p.m. GMT.