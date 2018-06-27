FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-General Mills quarterly profit drops 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-earlier EPS figure to 69 cents in paragraph 2)

June 27 (Reuters) - Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc on Wednesday reported a 13 percent drop in quarterly profit due to higher input and freight costs.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $354.4 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 27 from $408.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.89 billion from $3.81 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

