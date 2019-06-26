Company News
June 26, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

General Mills misses quarterly sales estimates

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower demand for its snacks in North America.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $570.2 million, or 94 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 26, from $354.4 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 6.9% to $4.16 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $4.24 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The boost in quarterly sales came from its acquisition of pet foods company Blue Buffalo last year.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

