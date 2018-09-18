FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

General Mills quarterly profit drops 3 pct

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc’s quarterly profit fell 3 percent on Tuesday, as the maker of Cheerios cereal battles rising freight and commodity costs.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $392.3 million, or 65 cents per share, in the first-quarter ended Aug. 26, from $404.7 million, or 69 cents, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose nearly 9 percent to $4.09 billion, boosted by its acquisition of pet food company Blue Buffalo. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

