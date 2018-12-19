General Mills quarterly sales rise 5 percent

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc on Wednesday reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by its acquisition of pet food maker Blue Buffalo.

Net sales rose to $4.41 billion in the second-quarter ended Nov. 25, but was slightly below the average estimate of $4.51 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $343.4 million, or 57 cents per share, from $430.5 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier, due to lower operating profit and higher interest expense.