March 20, 2019 / 11:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

General Mills quarterly sales rise, lifts full-year profit forecast

March 20 (Reuters) - General Mills reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its acquisition of pet food maker Blue Buffalo, and the packaged food company raised its full-year profit forecast, sending its shares up 6 percent.

The company’s net sales rose 8 percent to $4.20 billion in the third quarter, largely in line with expectations of $4.19 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“Our year-to-date performance and fourth-quarter plans give us confidence that we will meet or exceed all of our key fiscal 2019 targets,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening said in a statement. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

