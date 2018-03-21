General Mills' sales rise 2.3 percent

March 21 (Reuters) - Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc’s quarterly sales rose 2.3 percent, led by strong demand for snacks in North America.

Net income attributable to General Mills rose to $941.4 million or $1.62 per share in the third quarter ended Feb. 25, from $357.8 million or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Results in the latest quarter reflected a one-time tax benefit of $504 million.

Net sales rose to $3.88 billion from $3.79 billion.