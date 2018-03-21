FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 21, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

General Mills' sales rise 2.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc’s quarterly sales rose 2.3 percent, led by strong demand for snacks in North America.

Net income attributable to General Mills rose to $941.4 million or $1.62 per share in the third quarter ended Feb. 25, from $357.8 million or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Results in the latest quarter reflected a one-time tax benefit of $504 million.

Net sales rose to $3.88 billion from $3.79 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.