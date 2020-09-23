REFILE-General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

(Refiles to change media packaging code)

Sept 23 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic stocked up on its baking products and cereals.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills rose to $638.9 million, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, from $520.6 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales climbed to $4.36 billion from about $4 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.