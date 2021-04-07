FACTBOX-GM expands range of mobility services, some with partners

April 7 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is supplementing its core business of building and selling vehicles with an ever-expanding range of software- and data-driven products and services, including the following:

BrightDrop • E-Delivery: Electric products, including vans, for commercial fleets such as FedEx, with related software services from fleet management to predictive analytics; starting late 2021

Cruise • Robotaxis: Automated transport of people and goods, in partnership with Honda Motor and Microsoft; no confirmed launch date

OnStar • Insurance: Data-driven vehicle coverage; launched in 2020, available nationwide by late 2021 • Guardian: Mobile app for safety and security; launched in 2020 • Business Solutions: Data analytics and services, including Vehicle Insights, wi-fi connectivity and safety services for commercial customers; launched in 2020

Other • Infotainment: Embedded voice, navigation and app systems, in partnership with Google; launching in 2021 • E-Commerce: Online voice-assisted services in the vehicle, in partnership with Amazon; launched in 2020 • Subscription: Super Cruise driver assistance technology plans available on increasing number of vehicles (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)