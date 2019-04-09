GE ducks lawsuit over Fukushima disaster

A federal judge in Boston has dismissed a proposed class action against General Electric Co by Japanese homeowners and businesses affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, ruling that Japan is a better forum for the lawsuit.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Patti Saris said a trial in the United States would burden the court, raise complex questions about nuclear plant design in Japan and require the translation of reams of documents into English.

