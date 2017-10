AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer ASR said on Wednesday it would buy the Dutch operations of Italy’s Generali for 143 million euros ($171 million).

Generali Nederland generated premiums of 379 million euros in 2016, ASR said.

ASR CEO Jos Baeten said the acquisition would add 30 million euros to ASR’s annual profit after the deal closes in the first quarter of 2018. ($1 = 0.8347 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)