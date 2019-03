MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, has increased its stake in Generali to just over 4 pct, two sources close to the matter said, adding Edizione aimed to increase its shareholding to 5 percent over time. The stake is a “financial investment with a long-term horizon”, one of the sources said, confirming a report in Il Sole 24 Ore daily on Saturday. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini)