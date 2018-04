MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - The holding company of Italy’s Benetton family owns 3.05 percent in Generali and has completed its stake building in the country’s biggest insurer, Edizione holding said on Friday.

The investment has a long term horizon, the holding company added in a statement.

Edizione holding is the controlling shareholder in travel caterer Autogrill and infrastructure group Atlantia . (Reporting by Paola Arosio; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)