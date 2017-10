MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali plans to boost its French business while it is weighing various options in Germany where it wants to manage more actively its life business, the CEO of Italy’s biggest insurer told Corriere della Sera on Monday.

Philippe Donnet also said that the insurer was not asked to convert into equity some subordinated debt it owns in struggling lender Banca Carige. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)