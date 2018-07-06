Italy's Generali almost at the end of planned asset sales-CEO

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Generali , fresh from agreeing to sell a majority of its German life insurance unit, has almost wrapped up all of its planned disposals as it prepares for a new phase of expansion, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said on Friday.

“In terms of what was on the list (of assets to sell), we’ve practically got to the end,” Donnet said on the sidelines of a conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.

Donnet said Generali’s operations in Portugal, which according to local Portuguese media had attracted Chinese interest in recent months, were not for sale or part of planned sell-offs. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Matthias Blamont)