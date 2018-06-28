FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018

Generali to start exclusive talks with Viridium over German life book-source

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, June 28 (Reuters) - Generali is expected to enter exclusive talks with insurer Viridium shortly over the sale of its 40 billion euro ($48 billion) German life insurance portfolio, a person close to the matter said.

They added that no final decisions had been taken and talks could still fall apart.

Generali and private equity-backed Viridium declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8338 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)

