UPDATE 1-Italy's Generali to sell 89.9 pct of Generali Leben unit to Viridium

* Generali shares rise 2 percent

* Generali has option to own up to 10 pct of Viridium

* Deal subject to BaFin approval (Updates with share price and with statements from Viridium and BaFin)

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday it would sell 89.9 percent of its German life insurance unit Generali Leben to Viridium in a deal that would value the company at up to 1 billion euros.

Generali Leben was put up for sale last year and Viridium has been vying with Fosun-backed peer Frankfurter Leben and Apollo-backed Athora for the asset, sources have said. Reuters reported the exclusive talks with Viridium last week.

Generali Leben represents 36 percent of the insurer’s life insurance portfolio in Germany.

The total estimated cash-in will be up to 1.9 billion euros and Generali Investments Europe will manage the Generali Leben assets for a 5-year period, receiving total fees of 275 million euros, Generali said in a statement.

Viridium is 80 percent owned by buyout group Cinven with reinsurer Hannover Re holding the rest. It has 15 billion euros in assets under management after the acquisitions of three smaller so-called “back book” portfolios.

The deal “is in line with the Group’s strategic ambition of rebalancing its portfolio, significantly reducing exposure to interest rate risk and improving return on risk capital,” Generali said.

Shares in Generali traded 2 percent higher at 0730 GMT after opening up 1.2 percent.

As part of the deal, Generali will have the option of taking a minority stake in Viridium of up to 10 percent, Viridium said.

Viridium said that the transaction, which includes a portfolio of around 4 million life insurance contracts, will “ensure fully continuity for policyholders”.

“Generali Leben policyholders will in future benefit from the cost advantages of the Viridium model for portfolio management, which is largely based on efficiency improvements,” Viridium said.

Lower costs would result in higher profit participation, Viridium said.

Some 300 employees currently managing the closed book of Generali Leben will now be Viridium staff.

The deal is still subject to the approval of the German financial markets watchdog BaFin, which is analysing the credit worthiness and risk management of the buyer.

Frank Grund, who oversees the process for BaFin, said in a statement that the analysis of large transactions could take several months.

“No insured person should be allowed to be worse off as a result of any sale,” Grund said. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; additional reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Toby Chopra)